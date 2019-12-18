Stubbs describes his visit to Leduc during the oil and gas demonstrations as a warm example of his values as a leader - (File Photo)

Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs isn’t pleased with the way Andrew Scheer was treated by some as the leader of the federal Conservative Party. Scheer resigned his leadership last week after failing to win power in the election along with claims from media that he had used party money for personal expenses.

Stubbs says Scheer’s resignation is a “profound act of servant leadership” and says the way he was treated in the media might not have been on the level.

“I do have one point of frustration. I am concerned about the fact that I think this was in-part a ‘lefty’ media group-think mob, to an extent that they ran him out on the rails. Even for such a thing for being a person of faith openly in politics. That concerns me and I think it’s a wider issue that Canadians will have to make a decision on.”

Stubbs describes his visit to Leduc during the oil and gas demonstrations as a warm example of his values as a leader. Scheer is staying on as head until a successor is chosen.

Meanwhile, some candidates for the job have been floated around including former interim leader Rona Ambrose. Stubbs’s name has also been included in some talk of a new leader. She says she’s flattered by the suggestion and looking for a candidate that meets certain criteria.

“I will be looking for a person who will, unequivocally and unapologetically, be proud of and fight for Alberta and Western Canada and oil and gas and rural communities. I’m a populist, so I’ll be looking for a leader that wants the power in the hands of the people and not the elitists.”

As for a run at the top job, Stubbs says it’s a case of “never say never.”