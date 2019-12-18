The response to the program has been overwhelmingly positive - Unsplash

The Bonnyville Municipal Library is hoping a gift they received this year will continue on into the future. The library says they were given a donation of children’s books recently.

They decided to pass along the gifts to local groups like the Bonnyville Friendship Centre and the Dr. Margaret Savage Crisis Centre. Those groups have handed out the books to people this holiday season.

The response to the program has been overwhelmingly positive. The library says they’re hoping the goodwill gesture becomes a tradition in the future.

