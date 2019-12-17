Major Kyle “Betty” Wilson and Captain Brett “Villain” Bobowski along with Corporal Vincent Cloutier and Aviator Jesse Tratch will represent 4 Wing this year escorting Santa - Royal Canadian Air Force

NORAD has picked who will be guiding Santa Claus across the country on Christmas night and some of the team is representing 4 Wing in Cold Lake. The aerospace defence organization has been helping the big guy get across the region safely for 64 years.

The Royal Canadian Air Force says pilots Major Kyle “Betty” Wilson and Captain Brett “Villain” Bobowski are both on tap from 4 Wing to fly as escort pilots. Wilson is from Clearwater, Florida and is a United States Marine Corps pilot on loan to the RCAF.

Corporal Vincent Cloutier and Aviator Jesse Tratch are serving as maintainers. Other pilots and members from bases like Bagotville, Quebec and North Bay, Ontario will also help the jolly man get his work done.

Norad tracking Santa came about in 1955 when a misprint on a local advertising led to children contacting a Colorado air base to talk to Mr. Claus himself.