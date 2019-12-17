The Centrefield Music Festival in St. Paul has announced Brett Kissel as the Saturday night headliner- Photo by Erica Fisher

A Lakeland country music star is returning home next summer. The Centerfield Music Festival in St. Paul has announced Brett Kissel as the Saturday night headliner.

Joining Kissel will be sibling group The Reklaws as well as Jojo Mason.

This is the fifth year for the festival. Tickets for a two-day pass are $99 plus fees and are available online starting on Thursday.

The Centerfield Music Festival runs June 12th and 13th next year.