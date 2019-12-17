The program has MD peace officers stop by property and have a look around to make sure all is well while the owners are away - (MD of Bonnyville)

The deadline for a way to keep your home protected while you’re away this holiday season is approaching. The MD of Bonnyville says anyone looking to take advantage of the “Vacant Home Check” program has to sign up before December 23rd.

The program has MD peace officers stop by property and have a look around to make sure all is well while the owners are away. It is free but requires a waiver to be signed, which can be found on the MD website.

The program is part of the MD’s fight against rural crime in the area.