Police in Cold Lake are saying 13 different people have been arrested after a crackdown on rural crime around the area. Mounties say the first arrests came on November 25th in the Cold Lake area.

A team of cops including the Eastern Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit arrested eight people from places like Cold Lake, Ardmore and Mallaig who were wanted on outstanding warrants.

On December 12th another group of mounties was on the trail of a vehicle they think has been used to commit crimes before. When they spotted it, it took off.

Mounties got the vehicle stopped but not before it tried to hit a cop car. Five more suspects were arrested after a foot chase involving the police dog. The RCMP says a gun and ammunition was also found in the vehicle.

“I’d like to recognize all the hard work of the MD of Bonnyville Criminal Intelligence Analyst, police officers and Support Staff involved, whom once again went to above and beyond in a display of cooperation and professionalism” says Sergeant Ryan Howrish, Cold Lake RCMP Operations Officer. “Special projects such as these, help us achieve our goal of making our community safer.”