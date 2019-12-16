Dawn Robitaille has been with the program for 25 years. She says her elves are looking for specific age-group toys and cash - Unsplash

A way to spread Christmas cheer in St. Paul is still accepting help this holiday season. The Santa’s Elves program is accepting donations of toys to be given to area children this Christmas.

Dawn Robitaille has been with the program for 25 years. She says her elves are looking for specific age-group toys and cash.

“We’re always in need of 9 to 17 [year-old range of gifts]. Especially in the boy’s section. Usually, everyone likes to buy for the 3 to 5 [range], so we have an abundance of that. We’re just trying to fill in our gaps.”

Donations are accepted year-round but the cut-off for a toy to be handed out this Christmas is December 19th. Robitaille says donations can be handed off a few ways, including a visit to St. Paul Regional High School.

“We have a room that is designated for the Santa’s Elves project so that whatever gifts are leftover go into next years. Usually, cash donations are a bit better because then we can just fill in that hole.”

Drop-off boxes are at a few shops around town. Robitaille says anyone interested in receiving a hamper this year will have to get in touch with the Knights of Columbus before December 18th.