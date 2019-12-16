The culprits made their way inside the units by busting in through air vents on the roof - File Photo

Bonnyville police are looking for clues after some brazen break-ins at a local RV repair shop. Mounties say last week a person or persons broke into some holiday trailers at JED RV.

The culprits made their way inside the units by busting in through air vents on the roof. The RCMP doesn’t think anything was taken out of the trailers but they were damaged and rummaged through.

Mounties are looking for anyone who may have seen people on the roofs of the trailers between December 8th and the 9th.

Tips can be submitted through the detachment or Crime Stoppers.