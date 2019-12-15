Tips for avoiding sickness include washing hands while preparing food, keeping hot food hot and cold food cold and leftovers hitting the fridge as soon as they can - Unsplash

Alberta Health Services is warning residents to stay smart when it comes to handling food this holiday season. The group sent out a reminder Friday that holiday fun can quickly be ruined by an illness caused by mishandling food.

AHS says food-borne illness — commonly known as food poisoning — is caused by eating food contaminated with certain bacteria, viruses or parasites. Examples of disease-causing organisms include salmonella, E. coli and Listeria.

These bacteria are sometimes found in:

• Raw and undercooked meat, poultry, fish and their juices.

• Unpasteurized (raw) milk and (raw) milk products, such as soft and semi-soft cheeses made from unpasteurized milk.

• Raw and lightly cooked eggs.

• Uncooked flour and uncooked products made with flour, such as dough

Tips for avoiding sickness include washing hands while preparing food, keeping hot food hot and cold food cold and leftovers hitting the fridge as soon as they can.