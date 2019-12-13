On November 26th mounties conducted search warrants on three different properties involved where they say they turned up around 1300 grams of what they think is cocaine, 350 grams of meth and 5 vehicles they say were used to move drugs from BC to Red Deer and surrounding areas (Supplied, Alberta RCMP)

A Cold Lake man has been arrested in connection to a large drug ring in southern Alberta. Mounties in Red Deer are saying their investigation has turned up large quantities of drugs and cash along with firearms.

Police say the operation started on September 17th in partnership with officers from Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds. On November 26th mounties conducted search warrants on three different properties in those locales where they say they turned up around 1300 grams of what they think is cocaine, 350 grams of meth and 5 vehicles they say were used to move drugs from BC to Red Deer and surrounding areas.

33-year-old Aaron Capp along with six other suspects from Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat and Surrey B.C are facing charges including multiple counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking.

“The amount of illegal materials our GIS unit captured during this investigation is significant,” said Superintendent Gerald Grobmeier, Officer in Charge of the Red Deer RCMP detachment. “It is important to note that this investigation would not have been as successful without the seamless collaboration between our GIS department and the RCMP detachments in Blackfalds and Sylvan Lake. We are showing drug traffickers that the Red Deer RCMP along with its partners in Central Alberta will continue to work in collaboration to mitigate illegal activity.”