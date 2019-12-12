The county gave the thumbs up to a $53 million operating plan that features a four percent cut from last year's budget - County website

Lac La Biche County says they’ve got their 2020 budget balanced and ready to go. The county gave the thumbs up to a $53 million operating plan that features a four percent cut from last year’s budget.

The capital plan features around $24 million in new spending for 2020. County Mayor Omer Moghrabi is pleased with the budget.

“We have a sound plan in place well before the year begins. I’d like to thank Administration for working hard this year to find operational efficiencies while keeping intact the excellent programs and services that we offer to residents. I’d also like to thank our residents for attending the open houses—we take citizens’ ideas seriously as we build a budget that furthers our County’s goal of being a diverse, healthy, and safe community.”

The county says they expect a surplus of about $900,000 all said and done along with $5 million in reserves to help with additional projects in the new year.

The council will meet later in the spring to tweak the plan and set tax rates for 2020.