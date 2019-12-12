The UCP announced back in November budgets would be frozen at around $8 billion dollars until 2022-23 - SPERD / Facebook

A Lakeland school board says provincial money changes could spell trouble for students and teachers. The St. Paul Education Board sent out a press release Wednesday.

In it, the group says changes to education funding from the UCP government means future class size growth and even cuts in staff.

“The Division is possibly expecting further reductions when the provincial government tables its budget in the spring along with the revealing of a new funding formula for education. These reductions could mean we have to reduce our spending by close to $2 million.”

“…Despite our best efforts, we worry that our current levels of operation and services will be unsustainable. Similar to other school divisions, we anticipate that next year there may be changes in programming and services, including a possible increase in class sizes due to reductions in staff. Unfortunately, parents can also likely expect increases in transportation and other school fees.”

The UCP announced back in November budgets would be frozen at around $8 billion dollars until 2022-23. Education boards have argued the lack of growth equates to a cut.

