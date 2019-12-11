Elk Point police are saying four people are now facing charges of trafficking meth after a pair of incidents- Stock image

Elk Point police are saying four people are now facing charges of trafficking meth after a pair of incidents. The first one took place on December 2nd.

Mounties say they spotted a car they think was used during other criminal activity driving around. When they tried to pull it over the car fled. Eventually, it headed down a dead-end and came to a stop.

31-year-old Kevin Stahn and 43-year-old Fergus Brosseau are now facing charges including Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The next day an officer patrolling in Fishing Lake was tipped off by a community member that another wanted individual was in town. Mounties caught up to the suspect’s car where they arrested Kristen James Podolecki and Chelsea McAdam.

Both have been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. Podolecki is also facing charges of break-and-enter in a case from Lloydminster.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public for their assistance,” says Sergeant Dave Henry, Elk Point Detachment Commander. “This was a great example of the community coming together to help locate offenders in the area.”