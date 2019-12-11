Cold Lake mounties say they’ve arrested a man wanted on around 14 different charges. Mounties say on December 4th they spotted 24-year-old Colton Pelechosky walking around 47th street in the city.

When they tried to talk to him, he took off. The police dog helped track him down around 4 kilometres away, where mounties say he was hiding under a tree.

He faces charges in both Cold Lake and Edmonton including dangerous driving.

He’ll be in court on December 11th.