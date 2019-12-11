On November 26th mounties conducted search warrants on three different properties involved where they say they turned up around 1300 grams of what they think is cocaine, 350 grams of meth and 5 vehicles they say were used to move drugs from BC to Red Deer and surrounding areas (Supplied, Alberta RCMP)

Cold Lake mounties say they’ve arrested a man wanted on around 14 different charges. Mounties say on December 4th they spotted 24-year-old Colton Pelechosky walking around 47th street in the city.

When they tried to talk to him, he took off. The police dog helped track him down around 4 kilometres away, where mounties say he was hiding under a tree.

He faces charges in both Cold Lake and Edmonton including dangerous driving.

He’ll be in court on December 11th.