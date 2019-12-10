Budget deliberations are difficult for the city this year as they look to make ends meet with ID-349 funding still up in the air - City of cold Lake

The City of Cold Lake will be laying information about finances on the line Wednesday evening in a “state of the city” open house. City council is currently in the middle of work on the 2020 budgets.

The Lakeland Inn will play host to a pair of get-togethers. A lunch sitting from 11:30 to 1 PM will be followed by an evening drop-in session starting at 5 PM with a presentation by city officials at 5:30.

The city council must pass an interim budget for 2020 before the end of December.