Bonnyville mounties say a raid on a home in town has turned up drugs and guns. Police say they executed the search warrant on December 5th.

Approximately 70 grams of Cocaine, 6 grams of Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) and several firearms were seized.

29-year-old Waden Alfred Hordal and another 38-year-old man are now facing charges including possession of drugs with intent to traffic.