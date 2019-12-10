Elk Point police are saying four people are now facing charges of trafficking meth after a pair of incidents- Stock image

Police are saying a dangerous incident involving a bus taken hostage ended peacefully near Waskatenau on Friday. Mounties say they received a call at about midnight that day that a bus making it’s way from Fort McMurray to Edmonton had been stopped and turned around after a man brandishing a broken beer bottle threatened the driver.

The RCMP says the bus began to make it’s way back down Highway 28 while police from Morinville tracked it. A negotiator with the RCMP Emergency Response Team talked to the suspect and eventually got him talked off the bus near Waskatenau at around 1:50 AM.

Mounties say no one was hurt and at no time was the bus driven in a way that could harm traffic.

The 35-year-old suspect remains in police custody with charges pending.