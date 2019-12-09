A team of cops including the Eastern Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit arrested eight people from places like Cold Lake, Ardmore and Mallaig who were wanted on outstanding warrants- File photo

Vermilion RCMP have charged a Mannville man with luring a child among other offences after multiple complaints he made unwanted sexual advances via text. Police say their investigation began on December 2nd with the first complaint.

By December 5th seven complaints, all of a similar nature, against the man and his phone number were received. Police then arrested the man.

32-year-old Jim Douglas Wilson will make his first court appearance in Lloydminster on December 10th.