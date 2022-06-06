Listen Live

Lakeland Golf Giveaway

It’s that time of year again Lakeland to dust off your golf clubs and hit the links!

Enter for your chance to win a round of 18 holes of golf* at the Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club!

Lucky winners will be announced every Wednesday between June 8th – July 27th!

The Cold Lake Golf & Winter Club is an all-seasons recreational facility located on 4 Wing Cold Lake and operated by the City. It features: An 18-hole championship golf course with driving range, fully-stocked pro shop, full-service restaurant and lounge and tournament facilities!

Enter now!

Offer ends July 29th, 2022.

*18 holes of golf is valid for one person.


Complete the form below and follow our Facebook page!

